Man injured in crash with motorcyclist fleeing police dies

JACKSON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a man critically injured in a crash with a motorcyclist fleeing police earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries.

The Ocean County prosecutor's office said Saturday that 24-year-old Eric Larson was pronounced dead shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday of injuries sustained in the July 5 crash.

Larson had been hospitalized since his car was struck by 22-year-old motorcyclist Anthony Griffin of Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said a Jackson Township officer saw Griffin go through a red light and tried to stop him, but the motorcyclist "accelerated at a high rate of speed" before the crash about 10 seconds later.

Authorities say Griffin's motorcycle was unregistered and had fake license plates on it.