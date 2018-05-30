Young girl, man wounded in Philadelphia street shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A street shooting in Philadelphia has left a 7-year-old girl and a man wounded.

The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the girl was shot in her left shoulder blade. She was driven in a private vehicle to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the left arm and was also hospitalized in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Further details about the shooting have not been disclosed, including what type of weapon was used and how many shooters may have been involved.