Cuteness overload: Over 100 puppies flown to adoption event

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Prepare for cuteness overload: Over 100 puppies and other small dogs have arrived in Delaware after filling up a small plane.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that oohs and ahhs from volunteers greeted the at-risk dogs when the plane door opened. They will soon be starring attractions at an adoption event.

Linda Torelli is marketing director for the Brandywine Valley SPCA. She describes the 145 dogs, coming from a mix of pure breed, as "very cute one-of-a-kind mutts."

The newspaper reports the animals came from an Arizona facility that saves dogs from overcrowded shelters.

The dogs will be made available at a "Mega Adoption Event" taking place this weekend at an expo center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. Roughly 1,000 dogs are expected to find homes over a two-day period.

