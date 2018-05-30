Judge imposes new $1M penalty against former House speaker

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A judge is effectively reinstating a $1 million penalty against a former Pennsylvania House speaker after the state's highest court threw it out as part of a 2012 corruption sentence.

Pennlive.com reported that a Dauphin County judge imposed the new $1 million penalty Wednesday against John Perzel under a law that targets the pensions of state officials convicted of committing crimes on the job.

Perzel's lawyer, Michael Palermo, says he'll appeal.

The state Supreme Court last year rejected Judge Richard Lewis's 2012 restitution order because, under criminal codes, the state can't be considered a victim.

Perzel, a Philadelphia Republican who was once among the state's most powerful politicians, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, conflict of interest and theft. Perzel served nearly two years in prison and was released in 2014.