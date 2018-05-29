Police: Man impersonating officer wore 'Sheriff' T-shirt

BELLEVILLE, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a man attempted to impersonate a sheriff's officer during a traffic stop by using a fake badge and a T-shirt that had "Sheriff" printed on the chest.

Belleville police said Tuesday that they stopped a 51-year-old Kearny man for speeding past them last week using red and blue lights. The Record reports when they pulled the man over, he exited the vehicle wearing a shirt that said "Sheriff" across the chest and sleeves.

Police say the man told police he was an Essex County Sheriff's Officer and flashed a badge.

Belleville Police Sgt. John Giacobbe says the badge actually read "United Chaplain's International."

The man is due in court in Newark on June 20.

