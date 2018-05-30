Insanity defense sought in 2014 slaying of woman

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - Attorneys for a northeastern Pennsylvania man are seeking permission to use an insanity defense in the death of a neighbor found slain in a bathtub at a housing project.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune) reports that defense attorneys filed court papers Monday notifying Lackawanna County prosecutors that they want to use such a defense for 29-year-old Joseph Thornton.

Thornton is charged in the death of 29-year-old Stephanie Tyminski, who was found dead in a bathtub at Scranton's Valley View Terrace in December 2014. Authorities said bloodstains were found in Thornton's apartment and the victim had repeatedly rejected his advances.

Thornton has a long history of psychiatric issues, and his trial has been delayed several times due to concerns about his competency to aid his defense.

