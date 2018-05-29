Camera ready? NYC gears up for Manhattanhenge

NEW YORK (AP) - Cameras at the ready!

Weather permitting, New York City's "Manhattanhenge" returns at 8:13 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The sun lines up with the Manhattan street grid before setting, bathing the cityscape in radiance.

Nature also has booked an encore presentation for 8:12 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Arrive a half-hour early.

The term "Manhattanhenge" was popularized by Hayden Planetarium Director Neil deGrasse Tyson .

It's the city's version of Stonehenge, where the sun aligns with ancient stones.

Tyson recommends going as far east as possible while still being able to see New Jersey.

Suggested viewing points include 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets.

Tyson also says the Empire State and Chrysler buildings offer striking vistas.