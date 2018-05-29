Search resumes for missing kayaker in northern New Jersey

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Emergency responders continue to search for a missing kayaker in New Jersey.

The man went missing around 3:15 p.m. Monday after his kayak overturned in the Splitrock Reservoir in Morris County. The State Police's marine services unit then led an intensive search that lasted for several hours before poor visibility forced crews to suspend their efforts Monday night.

Authorities say the crews returned to the reservoir Tuesday morning and their search is ongoing.

The missing kayaker's name has not been released.

The 625-acre reservoir is surrounded by about 1,500 acres of woods, straddling the border of Kinnelon and Rockaway Township.