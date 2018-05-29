Young man taking photos on New York cliff falls to his death

HANCOCK, N.Y. (AP) - State police say a young man has died after he fell while taking pictures on a cliff overlooking the Delaware River near Hancock in Sullivan County.

The accident happened on Jensen's Ledges on the Bouchouxville (BOO-sho-vihl) Trail Sunday evening. Police say the man's body wasn't recovered until Monday afternoon because the difficult terrain prevented crews from getting to the area Sunday night. Forest rangers stayed with the body overnight.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says the 24-year-old man was from Harrison, New Jersey.

Troopers say he was hiking with two friends. His name was withheld pending notification of his relatives.