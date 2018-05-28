Child, 6, expected to survive fall from 2nd-story window

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Officials say a 6-year-old who fell from a second-floor window in New Jersey over the weekend is expected to survive.

A Jersey City official told the Jersey Journal that the child was taken to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment of injuries after the fall shortly before noon Saturday.

The paper reports that at least eight children have fallen from windows in Hudson County over the past decade, including one fatality in Jersey City in 2016.

New Jersey doesn't require window guards to prevent falls, although parents of children under the age of 10 can request metal or plastic frames to be installed by landlords.

