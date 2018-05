Inmate writes judge who sentenced him to announce new song

NEW YORK (AP) - A man serving an eight-year prison had something to say to the judge who sentenced him - check out my new song!

The Daily News reports John Star wrote to Judge I. Leo Glasser in a letter filed last week to tell him about a music single, "African Girl."

Star, who is serving an eight-year sentence in Pennsylvania after admitting to conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud in 2015, recorded the song a few years ago over the phone.

A music producer told the News he got the recording from a friend and built a song around it.

Glasser is a federal judge in Brooklyn.

When asked by the News if he would listen to the song, he said, "I might," and declined further comment.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com