2 women rescued after 1 tumbles 100 feet at state park

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say two women were rescued from a Pennsylvania park after one tumbled 100 feet down a slope in the second such accident in a week at the park.

Rescuers were called to McConnells Mill State Park in Lawrence County after a 20-year-old woman fell about 20 feet and then tumbled another 80 feet shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

Ranger Brian Moore said the two had gone down a steep unmarked trail near Breakneck Bridge. Both were rescued by volunteer firefighters and the injured woman was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

On May 20, a woman slipped and fell about 30 feet from the top of the Kildoo Falls waterfall at the park. Rangers are again urging visitors to stay on marked trails while in the park.