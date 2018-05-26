Meijer Gardens exhibition features sculptor Masayuki Koorida

Works by Masayuki Koorida are shown at the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The artist's exhibition, "Masayuki Koorida: Beyond Existence", will be on display at Meijer Gardens until Aug. 19. (Casey Sykes /The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Works by Masayuki Koorida are shown at the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The artist's exhibition, "Masayuki Koorida: Beyond Existence", will be on display at Meijer Gardens until Aug. 19. (Casey Sykes /The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A new exhibition at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park features the work of contemporary sculptor Masayuki Koorida.

The exhibition titled "Masayuki Koorida: Beyond Existence " features work never displayed in the U.S. and runs through Aug. 19 in Grand Rapids.

Koorida is celebrated for partially carved and polished boulders like "Existence ," which is permanently located in The Richard & Helen DeVos Japanese Garden in Grand Rapids. Meijer Gardens says his other important works include highly geometric pieces and large-scale drawings.

Koorida was born in Japan but lives and works in Shanghai, China. Joseph Antenucci Becherer, chief curator and vice president of Meijer Gardens, says Koorida's "use of materials and form is both elegant and contemplative."