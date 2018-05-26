Police: Body found in Delaware River may be missing boater

DELANCO, N.J. (AP) - State police in New Jersey say a body found in the Delaware River may be that of a man missing since a boat overturned in the river earlier this week.

Police say a passing boat spotted the floating body near Beverly Township in Camden County at about noon Saturday and notified police.

Divers from the Marine Services Bureau recovered the body and turned it over to the Burlington County medical examiner's office.

Authorities said earlier that a man went missing after a 16-foot recreational boat overturned when it hit a wake around 5:40 p.m. Monday near Hawk Island in Delanco.

Four other people - three women and a man - were rescued by another boat and treated at hospitals. A search for the missing boater was suspended Tuesday afternoon.