Wawa adds self-service lottery kiosks to Delaware stores

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Wawa anticipates that its more than 40 stores in Delaware will be outfitted with self-service lottery kiosks by next month.

Delaware Lottery Director Vernon Kirk tells the News Journal the convenience store chain's re-entry into the lottery network is a tremendous advantage." The chain last tested over-the-counter lottery products nearly two decades ago.

Wawa has installed machines at nearly half of its 43 stores in Delaware, and anticipates finishing the project by June 10.

Kirk says the Wawa machines will likely contribute an additional $6 million in revenue. The state still has 57 new kiosks to distribute to other stores.

Wawa lottery project lead Bob Hornberger says the addition bolsters the chain's status as a one-stop shop. Customers across the company's entire footprint will now have access to lottery services.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com