Bear wanders through several towns, snacks on bird feeder

WALDWICK, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say they have contained a bear that recently found its way into a Ridgewood resident's bird feeder for a snack.

The Ridgewood Police Department says the 160-pound bear was seen wandering through a resident's backyard, and several other towns in northern New Jersey. The Record reports the bear was contained in Waldwick Thursday afternoon where it was tranquilized after being found resting in a tree.

Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke says it's not uncommon for the bears to be attracted by bird feeders.

A number of bears have been spotted in the past several weeks in residential areas, some causing a bit of a spectacle.

Authorities say the bear is under the care of the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife.

