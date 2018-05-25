Former state AG Kane loses appeal of criminal conviction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania appeals court is upholding the conviction of former attorney general Kathleen Kane for leaking secret grand jury information and lying about it.

Superior Court, on Friday, rejected arguments made by Kane, a Democrat sentenced in 2016 to 10 to 23 months but out on bail.

The court is turning down claims that all Montgomery County judges should have been prevented from handing her case, evidence against her was illegally obtained, she was the victim of selective and vindictive prosecution and jurors should have been given certain information about grand jury secrecy rules.

The judges are denying her argument she should have been able to use evidence concerning a pornographic email scandal or the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case.

Kane's lawyer didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.