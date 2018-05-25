Authorities: Pair abandoned injured 2-year-old at day care

EBENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Two western Pennsylvania residents are accused of abandoning their 2-year-old son at a day care center last week with an apparent cigarette burn on his chest.

Thirty-year-old Chelsea Siska, of Johnstown, and 29-year-old Andrew Seese, of Ebensburg, are charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment. It wasn't know Friday if either on has retained an attorney.

Authorities say the pair tried to drop their son off at an Ebensburg day care center on May 17. But staffers there repeatedly told them they couldn't accept the child because they had arrived two hours after their scheduled drop-off time and the boy's spot had been filled by another child.

Despite this, the couple allegedly left the child at the center, forcing staffers to care for the child.