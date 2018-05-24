Fuel costs up fee to ferry cars between Delaware, New Jersey

LEWES, Del. (AP) - Rising fuel costs will be passed along to those who ferry cars between New Jersey and Delaware next month.

News outlets report the Cape May-Lewes Ferry will charge an extra dollar per vehicle trip from June 1 through June 30. The surcharge will operate on a month-to-month basis, fluctuating along with fuel prices.

The director of ferry operations, Heath Gehrke, says the surcharge is tied to the price of fuel, which has increased significantly for the ferry this year. Gehrke says the ferry will continue to absorb a majority of the cost increase. Passengers will not have to pay a separate surcharge.

The extra dollar will not apply to reservations that have already been made.

The last time a fuel surcharge was implemented on the ferry was March 2014.