Police shoot, wound dog that attacked woman in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Two police officers shot and wounded a dog that was attacking a woman in New Jersey's largest city.

The Newark officers were on routine patrol when they saw the woman being attacked around 3 a.m. Thursday. She ran toward the officers, who both fired their weapons and shot the animal.

The wounded dog was being cared for by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Authorities have not said what type of breed the dog is or released further details on its condition.

The woman was treated at a hospital for dog bites. Her name has not been released.

Authorities say the attack remains under investigation.