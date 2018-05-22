Police: Man responsible in fatal hit-and-run fled country

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say the man who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run fled the country the day after the crash.

Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson and North Plainfield Police Chief William Parenti say Mario Infante has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. The Courier News reports Infante struck a 57-year-old Plainfield man while driving around 1 a.m. on May 15.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. Infante fled the scene after the crash.

Authorities say Infante was identified as the driver of the vehicle on May 17 following an investigation, but he had fled the U.S. on May 16.

The suspect's name has been placed into a national crime database.

