DA: No charges to be filed in police shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The prosecutor's office says no charges will be filed in the shooting of an unarmed man by a Philadelphia police officer two years ago.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday the officer "reasonably believed that he was in danger of death or serious bodily injury" when he shot and killed 52-year-old Richard Ferretti in May 2016.

The officer and others responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle. They said the driver ignored multiple instructions to show his hands, then accelerated toward the officer, who fired four times, hitting him three times. The family has filed suit.

The announcement by the district attorney's office is the first in a police shooting since the election of Krasner, who as a candidate questioned why officers were almost never prosecuted in shooting cases.