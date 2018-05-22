Man convicted of murder in 2016 double shooting

YORK, Pa. (AP) - A man accused of gunning down two people in a rural Pennsylvania home is facing the possibility of the death penalty after being found guilty of murder.

Forty-one-year-old Paul Henry III was convicted Tuesday for the September 2016 slayings of 31-year-old Foday Cheeks and 26-year-old Danielle Taylor in York County.

Henry had testified that his wife was the shooter, contradicting the testimony of four eyewitnesses. His wife was found dead in her prison cell two days after the slayings.

Prosecutors have vowed to seek the death penalty for Henry. Capital punishment is legal in Pennsylvania, but the governor has put all executions on hold pending a review of the system.

The penalty phase of the trial begins Wednesday.