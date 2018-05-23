Prosecutors: Business manager stole from 3 private schools

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say the business manager for three private schools in New Jersey stole more than $200,000 through a large-scale, complex theft scheme.

Bergen County prosecutors say Mary Ayoub falsified payment records for one of the schools, then used the false records and one of the school's funds to cover up $185,000 in fraudulent transactions. Those transactions were then used to cover up more than 1,500 purchases she allegedly made with credit cards she opened up in other people's names.

The 52-year-old New Milford woman also allegedly stole cash payments to the schools, issued checks to herself and used school credit cards.

Ayoub is charged with theft by deception and computer related theft. It wasn't known Wednesday if she's retained an attorney.

The names of the schools were not disclosed.