No injuries reported after Philadelphia home wall collapse

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A woman and her granddaughter escaped injury in the early morning collapse of a Philadelphia home's wall that left a pile of wood, brick and stone in the yard.

Officials said no injuries were reported in the 5 a.m. Tuesday wall collapse at the twin house in the West Mount Airy section of the city.

Hazel Lee-Taylor told WPVI-TV that she was asleep and heard a "Boom!" - so she sat up and "When I looked, I could see straight outside."

Lee-Taylor, who has lived in the home for 19 years, said work has been going on in the vacant adjoining twin, and she had noticed cracks in her walls.

She said she considers it a message from a higher power "saying I need to move on."