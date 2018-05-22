Borgata to take sports bets on 1st day regulators allow it

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Atlantic City's top casino said Tuesday it will take sports bets on the first day state regulators allow it.

The Borgata plans to rename its facility for betting on horse racing as The Race & Sports Book. It also is finalizing plans for a new sports betting facility at the casino.

Borgata President Marcus Glover said his casino's parent company, MGM Resorts International, has decades of experience operating sports betting in Nevada.

"As soon as regulatory approvals are in place, we will begin taking sports wagers," he said. "Borgata is uniquely prepared to begin operations as the only Atlantic City casino with an existing race book."

The Borgata has been talking for months about a new facility to be used to conduct sports betting, anticipating the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last week.

The high court struck down a federal ban on sports betting in all but four states, allowing individual states to legalize it if they wish.

New Jersey lawmakers hope to have a law passed and regulations enacted in early June.

Monmouth Park racetrack also plans to offer sports betting as soon as possible.

Most of Atlantic City's casinos have voiced plans to offer sports betting, including the two casinos reopening on June 28: Hard Rock, the former Trump Taj Mahal, and the Ocean Resort Casino, the former Revel.

