Woman admits to credit card fraud, identity theft scheme

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey woman has admitted participating in a credit card fraud and aggravated identity theft conspiracy scheme.

Federal prosecutors say 22-year-old Alexus Omowole, of North Brunswick, took part in a "takeover" scheme. That's when someone who isn't the account owner or an authorized user poses as the owner to change personal information associated with the account, such as email addresses or telephone numbers.

Prosecutors say Omowole and another conspirator used several compromised credit cards at retail locations in New Jersey and elsewhere. Omowole admitted the scheme caused between $150,000 and $250,000 in losses and involved more than 10 separate victims.

Omowole pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. She faces more than 30 years in prison when she's sentenced Sept. 10.