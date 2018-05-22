Voluntary manslaughter plea in slaying called drug-related

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The only defendant still charged in adult court in a suburban Philadelphia slaying that investigators said stemmed from a botched drug-related robbery has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

The (Doylestown) Intelligencer reports that 17-year-old Harrison Moss also pleaded guilty Monday in Bucks County Court to robbery, conspiracy and a weapons charge.

Moss was one of four teenagers charged in the October 2016 shooting death of 19-year-old Iziah Lewis in Kulp Memorial Park in Perkasie. The cases against the other three teens were transferred to juvenile court.

Prosecutors said they believed Moss fired the fatal shot and was most culpable. According to terms of the plea deal reached by prosecutors and defense attorney Robert Goldman, Moss fired under the "unreasonable" belief that his own life was in danger.

___

Information from: The Intelligencer, http://www.theintell.com