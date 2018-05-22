Man was driving under influence of drugs in deadly crash

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) - A man who was under the influence of drugs when he caused a deadly crash in southern New Jersey two years ago has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Burlington County prosecutors say John Randolph was driving in Pemberton Township when he struck a tree in September 2016. Toxicology testing showed the 40-year-old Atco man was under the influence of marijuana, amphetamine and methamphetamine at the time.

Randolph's passenger, 39-year-old Dennis M. McCaffrey Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Randolph entered his plea Monday and is due to be sentenced Sept. 14. Prosecutors say he entered an open plea, meaning they won't be making a sentencing recommendation.