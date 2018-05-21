Closing arguments slated in 2016 double-murder trial

YORK, Pa. (AP) - Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday in the double-murder trial of a man who testified that his now-dead wife was the person who gunned down two people in a rural Pennsylvania home.

The testimony Monday from 41-year-old Paul Henry III contradicted the testimony of four eyewitnesses who all identified him as the shooter.

Prosecutors in York County have vowed to seek capital punishment if Henry is convicted of first-degree murder in the September 2016 slayings of 31-year-old Foday Cheeks and 26-year-old Danielle Taylor.

Henry said 32-year-old Veronique Henry wanted to buy drugs, so the two went to Cheeks' Fawn Township home, he gave her a $100 bill and she went inside alone, after which he heard shooting.

Veronique Henry was found dead in her prison cell two days after the slayings.