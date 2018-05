PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A man has died after being thrown from his car and run over by another vehicle in a crash on a Philadelphia highway.

Police say the crash happened Sunday morning on a ramp from Interstate 76 to the Roosevelt Expressway.

Investigators say the 31-year-old man was ejected from his vehicle and then hit by a car that had been traveling behind him. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. There were no reports of anyone else being injured.