Gates Foundation director to lead Pennsylvania universities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A director at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been chosen as the new chancellor of Pennsylvania's 14 state universities.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education announced Monday that Daniel Greenstein will assume leadership of the system on Sept. 4.

Greenstein has worked with the Gates Foundation for the past six years and was previously a top administrator in the University of California system.

He said the state system's efforts to redesign itself has pushed itself "to the forefront of innovation nationally." Pennsylvania's system has struggled with state aid cuts and problems recruiting students to campuses in rural areas.

The state system is comprised of Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, and West Chester universities.