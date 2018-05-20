Cause sought for massive Philadelphia warehouse fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Fire investigators are trying to find the cause of a massive fire that destroyed a vacant north Philadelphia warehouse over the weekend.

No injuries were reported from the blaze in the four-story building, which was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel "We essentially used most of the Philadelphia Fire Department" fighting the blaze, which "basically involved an entire block of the city."

The fire was declared under control shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials said a nearby church was damaged by burning embers.