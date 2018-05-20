5 rescued after boat capsizes off New Jersey

KEANSBURG, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say fire department rescuers plucked five boaters from rough waters off New Jersey after their boat capsized.

Crews with the New York City fire department and the Middletown fire department were dispatched to the scene not far from the Keansburg fishing pier at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier says Middletown firefighters rescued two boaters and the FDNY got three out of the water.

NJ.com reports that Lt. Philip Miller of the FDNY said conditions were rough and rescuers "got there just in time." He said the boaters were showing signs of hypothermia on the way home.

Officials didn't immediately have information about what caused the boat to capsize.