2 dead in bus crash recalled as 'beloved,' 'beautiful'

BELLEVILLE, N.J. (AP) - The parent-teacher association of the New Jersey middle school where a student and teacher were killed when a school bus collided with a dump truck has called the two "beloved" and "beautiful."

The student has been identified as 10-year-old Miranda Vargas, of Paramus. She and 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson were killed in the Thursday crash. More than 40 others were injured.

The East Brook Middle School PTA mourned the loss of "our beautiful student" and "our beloved teacher."

The fifth-grader's family called her "a beautiful, gentle soul with a passionate love for her family" on a GoFundMe page. Her funeral is scheduled Monday in Clifton.

A funeral Mass for Williamson is scheduled Thursday in Paramus.

The mayor of Paramus has announced a Sunday night memorial service.