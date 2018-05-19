Man gets 33 months to 63 months in fatal police chase crash

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 33 months to 63 months in prison in a western Pennsylvania police chase in which a woman was killed.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that 26-year-old Jonathan Switch was sentenced Friday on earlier pleas to vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

Switch read a statement saying "The decisions I made that day, I will never be able to do anything to take it back."

Authorities in Fayette County said he fled an October 2015 traffic stop, swerving around a car that was hit by a pursuing trooper's vehicle, killing 66-year-old Bendetta Miller.

Defense attorney Jack Connor acknowledged that his client was legally responsible but said he didn't know the accident had occurred until he was arrested later in the day.

