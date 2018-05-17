Prosecutors: Police sergeant assaulted girlfriend in attack

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey police officer is accused of beating up his girlfriend after she caught him in bed with another woman.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office confirmed Wednesday Lavallette Police Sgt. Justin Lamb was charged with one count of simple assault. The Asbury Park Press reports Lamb was arrested Monday in Toms River after a woman he was dating told police he threw her to the ground and kicked her.

The woman told police she had come home to find Lamb in bed with another woman early Monday.

A Superior Court judge granted the woman a temporary restraining order.

Lamb's current status with the Lavallette Police Department was not immediately clear. The borough administrator did not return calls seeking comment.

Lamb is scheduled to appear in court June 4.

