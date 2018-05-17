Bishop won't try to block report on abuse investigation

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - A Roman Catholic bishop in Pennsylvania says he won't try to block the release of a report detailing the findings of an investigation into how church leaders have handled allegations of abuse.

Erie Bishop Lawrence Persico made the announcement Wednesday after meeting with Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro's office is overseeing the grand jury investigation of the Erie diocese and five others in the state.

The bishop says the report will contain information that is difficult to hear but will "provide a voice for the victims." Shapiro commended Persico for declining to mount legal challenges to the report's release.

The investigation has already led to arrest of one priest accused of sexually abusing at least two boys and making one of them say confession after the alleged assaults.