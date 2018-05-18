Police: Driver struck officer during traffic stop

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a motorist struck and injured a police officer during a traffic stop.

The officer had pulled over Christian Valdes-Diaz's car in Weehawken on Tuesday and was checking the 24-year-old Ridgefield man's registration when Valdez-Diaz allegedly accelerated his car. The officer, whose name wasn't released, was struck in the leg by the vehicle and was treated for leg pain.

Valdes-Diaz has been charged with attempting to elude police and possessing marijuana. It wasn't known Friday if he's retained an attorney.

Authorities have not said why the officer stopped Valdez-Diaz's vehicle.