Woman accused of running mobile meth lab

PITTSTON, Pa. (AP) - Police have arrested a woman suspected of running a mobile meth lab in Pennsylvania.

Authorities stopped 26-year-old Nicole Marie Salerno for running a red light in Duryea around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers found an active methamphetamine lab in the front passenger side of her truck, and the street was shut down for a short time while the state police Clandestine Lab team helped remove items from her car.

Police say Salerno initially gave a fake name and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic.

She is facing several charges, including operating a meth lab, risking catastrophe and drug trafficking.

Salerno is currently being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

No attorney information is available.