Woman accused of running mobile meth lab

PITTSTON, Pa. (AP) - Police have arrested a woman suspected of running a mobile meth lab in Pennsylvania.
Authorities stopped 26-year-old Nicole Marie Salerno for running a red light in Duryea around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Officers found an active methamphetamine lab in the front passenger side of her truck, and the street was shut down for a short time while the state police Clandestine Lab team helped remove items from her car.
Police say Salerno initially gave a fake name and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic.
She is facing several charges, including operating a meth lab, risking catastrophe and drug trafficking.
Salerno is currently being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.
No attorney information is available.