Police say six-hour standoff at man's home ended peacefully

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey authorities say a near six-hour standoff at a wanted man's home in Plainfield ended peacefully with his surrender.

Plainfield police say they arrived at a local man's home to arrest him on a charge of violating a restraining order. NJ.com reports the man went inside the home and refused to leave.

A Union County SWAT team and Plainfield police finally talked him into turning himself in around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the man never threatened to harm himself, police or others at any time he was in the house.

A spokeswoman for Plainfield police declined to answer additional questions, saying no further information would be released at this time.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.