Candle lit during storm caused fatal fire that engulfed home

WALDWICK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey say an unattended candle started a house fire that killed an 83-year-old woman.

Waldwick police say Valentina Turley died Tuesday evening in the blaze that consumed her home during a power outage in her neighborhood. NJ.com reports responders arrived to find the residence already largely consumed by flames, and quickly called more firefighters and emergency medical crews from nearby towns.

Powerful thunderstorms battered New Jersey late Tuesday, knocking out electricity to thousands of utility customers.

Waldwick Mayor Tom Giordano said in a message Wednesday that he is asking the community to keep Turley in their prayers.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.