YORK, Pa. (AP) - The death of a 5-year-old who reportedly fell down the stairs at his Pennsylvania home has been deemed suspicious by a coroner.

Preston Hasselberger was pronounced dead Tuesday after being found unresponsive in his home in York Township. The York County Coroner Office's announced the results of an autopsy Wednesday, saying the child died of multiple suspicious injuries.

Details of those injuries were not available.

Police continue to investigate.