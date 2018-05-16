Driver convicted for crash that tipped school bus over

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - A man accused of triggering a crash that caused a school bus carrying 14 students to tip over on a Pennsylvania highway last year has been convicted of numerous charges, including aggravated assault.

A judge found 47-year-old James Irvin III guilty Wednesday in a nonjury trial.

Investigator say Irvin was trying to pass two tractor-trailers in May 2017 when he hit another vehicle that was escorting them. That vehicle then sideswiped the oncoming bus, which struck one of the tractor-trailers and tipped over. Authorities say Irvin fled the scene and was arrested about a week later.

The bus was transporting 14 Lancaster Mennonite students from Chester County. A 6-year-old boy was pinned under the bus, and a 16-year-old suffered a fracture in his spine. No one was killed.