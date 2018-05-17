Man sentenced for manslaughter conviction in OD death

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - A 65-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for giving fentanyl-laced heroin to a former college football player who later died of an overdose.

The Stamford Advocate reports that James Pipicelli, of Stamford, was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March for the July 2017 death of 28-year-old city resident Daniel Peretz.

Pipicelli apologized to the victim's mother, saying the death wasn't intentional. The judge said intent to kill wasn't necessary for a conviction and told Pipicelli he would have to "pay the price" for Peretz's death.

Peretz graduated in 2011 from Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania and worked as an electronic trading analyst. His mother says he was on the college football team and got hooked on painkillers because of injuries.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com