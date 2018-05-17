news

Arrest made in killing of Penn State student in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Penn State student who was shot after an argument outside a Philadelphia bar.

Police say Julius Scott is not charged with the actual shooting death of 23-year-old Dominique Oglesby but with weapons offenses, including possessing a weapon as a former convict.

Oglesby, who was set to graduate this spring, was shot in the back after a dispute with a woman inside the Galaxy West Bar & Grill on March 18.

Her father and grandfather, who went to the location after learning of the dispute, were shot in a leg and arm when the dispute continued outside.

Police didn't reveal Scott's role in the killing or say what led investigators to him.

No attorney information is listed for Scott.

