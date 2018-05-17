East Asian tick found in 2nd US location on Virginia calf

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Officials have confirmed that a Virginia calf has played host to a tick that was previously only found in east Asia, Tonga, Vanuatu and New Jersey.

The Daily Progress reports the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa confirmed the presence of the East Asian tick in Albemarle County. The calf was from an undisclosed beef farm.

Agriculture department spokeswoman Elaine Lidholm says the tick does cause diseases in its homeland, but no direct disease link has been discovered in New Jersey. It's still unclear how the tick first entered the United States, as there is no known link between the New Jersey farm and the tick's native countries.

Lidholm says there's no link between the Virginia and New Jersey farms, either.

