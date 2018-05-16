GOP makes picks for gov, Senate; women crash US House races

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., Republican primary candidate for U.S. Senate, talks to supporters during an election night results party, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Hazleton, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., Republican primary candidate for U.S. Senate, talks to supporters during an election night results party, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Hazleton, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania Republicans picked a tough-talking state senator and a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump to be their party's nominees for governor and U.S. Senate, as women made a big splash in U.S. House primaries.

Tuesday's primary elections put state Sen. Scott Wagner, a garbage magnate, on course to face Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in November. Trump favorite U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta will take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

Meanwhile, victories by Democrats Mary Gay Scanlon and Madeleine Dean in hard-fought suburban Philadelphia congressional primaries made it more likely that Pennsylvania will send women to Congress next year.

That would break the all-male hold on Pennsylvania's U.S. House delegation.

Lt. Gov. Mike Stack's loss to Braddock Mayor John Fetterman makes him the first office holder to lose a primary.