Shooting death of suspended school teacher ruled a homicide

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) - A suspended Pennsylvania school teacher was shot to death in her mother's driveway on Mother's Day.

Authorities say 32-year-old Rachael DelTondo had gone to an ice cream shop Sunday night and had just returned to the home in Aliquippa when she was shot multiple times in the upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released further details, citing the ongoing investigation. A motive remains under investigation.

DelTondo had been suspended last November from the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. That came after school officials and others received an anonymous email containing a February 2016 Aliquippa police report that stated she had been found in a parked car with a 17-year-old former male student. No charges were filed.

Aliquippa is about 22 miles (34.6 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh.