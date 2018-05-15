School stabbing victim sues attacker's parents, district

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - One of the 21 people wounded in a knife attack at a suburban Pittsburgh high school has filed a lawsuit alleging the attacker's parents and others didn't do enough to prevent the rampage.

Alex Hribal was convicted of stabbing and slashing his way through the hallways of Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville when he was 16.

Gregory Kenner was 15 years old when he was injured in the April 2014 attack. He filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that Hribal's parents were aware he was planning an attack and that the school district knew he was violent.

Tina Hribal tells the Tribune-Review that she and her husband had no prior knowledge of the attack. A school district official didn't respond to a request for comment.